Alex Pretti shooting row: Video shows Minneapolis man ‘spitting’ on ICE vehicle? Fresh claims emerge

A new video, showing a man resembling Alex Pretti, kicking the taillight of an ICE vehicle and spitting on it, has emerged on social media. This comes days after the 37-year-old ICE nurse was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis. An ICE agent patrols a neighborhood where Renee Good was shot and killed by federal agent nearby on Portland Avenue (AFP)

The footage, shared by several conservative commentators on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, has sparked intense reactions. Users say that BBC posted it on its website.

“New BBC footage shows man who “appears to be” Alex Pretti two weeks ago spitting at agents and kicking the taillight out of a federal vehicle,” one person tweeted.

“Man appearing to be Alex Pretti SPITS on federal immigration officers, violently kicks out their taillight, and struts with a gun visibly tucked in his waistband—all on January 13 (just 11 days before he was shot and kiIIed)," another one added.

“EW video from January 13 shows Alex Pretti confronting federal agents, and destroying their vehicle tail light. Agents then came out to detain him, but he resisted arrest and was eventually let go,” a third user wrote.