Alex Pretti shooting row: Video shows Minneapolis man ‘spitting’ on ICE vehicle? Fresh claims emerge
A new video, showing a man resembling Alex Pretti, kicking the taillight of an ICE vehicle and spitting on it, has emerged
A new video, showing a man resembling Alex Pretti, kicking the taillight of an ICE vehicle and spitting on it, has emerged on social media. This comes days after the 37-year-old ICE nurse was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.
The footage, shared by several conservative commentators on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, has sparked intense reactions. Users say that BBC posted it on its website.
“New BBC footage shows man who “appears to be” Alex Pretti two weeks ago spitting at agents and kicking the taillight out of a federal vehicle,” one person tweeted.
“Man appearing to be Alex Pretti SPITS on federal immigration officers, violently kicks out their taillight, and struts with a gun visibly tucked in his waistband—all on January 13 (just 11 days before he was shot and kiIIed)," another one added.
“EW video from January 13 shows Alex Pretti confronting federal agents, and destroying their vehicle tail light. Agents then came out to detain him, but he resisted arrest and was eventually let go,” a third user wrote.
We searched for the clip on the BBC and other sources, but couldn't find it. There is no official statement on the matter.
Alex Pretti broke his rib
Earlier this week, CNN cited sources to report that Pretti suffered a broken rib when a group of officers tackled him days before his death. However, DHS stated that it has ‘no record of this incident’.
According to people familiar with the matter, Pretti had been involved in a violent encounter with federal agents roughly a week before his death. A friend told CNN that Pretti believed one of the agents caused the injury by pressing a knee or leaning heavily on his back. “That day, he thought he was going to die,” the source said, noting that Pretti was ultimately released at the scene.
On the night of the fatal incident, Pretti reportedly pulled his car to the side of the road, exited the vehicle, and began yelling while blowing a whistle. At that point, five agents allegedly rushed and tackled him, according to a source briefed on the incident.
Video footage captured moments before the shooting shows Pretti standing near a federal immigration agent.
CNN also reported that federal officers had been instructed in recent weeks to extensively document anti-ICE demonstrators. A memo sent earlier this month urged agents to collect photographs, license plate numbers, identifications, and other details related to protesters, agitators, and lodging locations to centralize intelligence gathering.
While Pretti’s name appeared in federal records, it remains unknown whether agents involved in Saturday’s confrontation recognized him or whether his prior encounters were connected to the newly implemented data-collection process.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More