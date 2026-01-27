Was Alex Pretti fired from his job as an ICU nurse? Debunking viral 'misconduct' allegations

Claims are doing rounds on social media that Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis Veteran's Affairs nurse killed by a border patrol agent in Minneapolis, was fired from his job. However, the claims are untrue. An undated handout image of Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by U.S. immigration agents in Minneapolis. (via REUTERS)

The now-viral claims originated with a fake news report on the website buzzreport247 which cited one Dr. Elena Vasquez, purportedly associated with the Lakeshore Medical Center where, per the report, Pretti was a former employee. However, Alex Pretti was not associated with the Lakeshore Medical Center at any point. He was working in the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.

The false report cites the purported "former employee" of Pretti to allege that the 37-year-old indulged in "inappropriate behavior" with "multiple patients", due to which the center supposedly received complaints from the patients.

The report even goes on to provide elaborate fabricated quotes by the supposed Dr. Vasquez with allegations that Pretti was fired in October 2025 following an internal review, after "five documented incidents of inappropriate behavior."

However, as mentioned before, the claims are completely false. First of all, Pretti never worked for the Lakeshore Medical Center. Secondly, there appears to be no Dr. Elena Vasquez associated with the Lakeshore Medical Center, as claimed in the report. Thus, the report is one of the many false claims that are doing rounds on social media after Pretti's death.

Alex Pretti Professional Credentials: What To Know Pretti was registered nurse who worked in the ICU at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System. He obtained his nursing license in January 2021 after attending nursing school at the University of Minnesota and put himself through school by working at the VA hospital.

Reports indicate Pretti transitioned directly from nursing school and research assistance at the University of Minnesota. He briefly worked as a research assistant before his VA role around 2021. At the VA, he cared for critically ill veterans.

Colleagues have described Pretti as a "dedicated" ICU nurse who had been at the VA for approximately five years before his death in January 2026.