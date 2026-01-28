Viral Alex Pretti 'crossdresser' claim sparks backlash as Minneapolis mourns nurse; ‘foolish attempt to add gasoline’

Even while the Donald Trump administration has rushed to contain the situation, and some of the statements officials made triggering backlash from the gun lobby, viral allegations have been made about Pretti. One claim was that he was fired from his job as a nurse which happens to be untrue. Now, another claim about Alex Pretti being a crossdresser has begun to do rounds on social media, sparking a backlash.

Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The incident came after Renee Nicole Good was shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross and compounded anger at the action of federal agents in the state.

However, these claims are false and have been slammed by those mourning Pretti's unfortunate demise. The picture allegedly showing Pretti with colored hair has been called out as false by another person on Facebook.

“This photo is being circulated as Veteran ICU nurse Alex Pretti. False. Kyle Wagner posted the picture of himself during Pride weekend July 12, 2022. It is a foolish attempt to add gasoline to the fire,” a person angrily wrote.