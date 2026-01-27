Was Alex Pretti carrying a Sig Sauer P320? Did he have gun ID on him? New photos emerge

Per the Department of Homeland Services (DHS) photos, Alex Pretti appears to have been carrying a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol. The Washington Times provided further details in an opinion piece by Kerry Picket, its White House correspondent. Picket reported that Alex Pretti was carrying a P320-AXG COMBAT, “a high-capacity 9 mm pistol.”

DHS' photos of the gun that Alex Pretti had on him at the time of the shooting has sparked a massive interest in the weapon. Though the DHS did not confirm details about the gun model, many reports confirmed it based on the photos.

Pretti, an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs department, had his gun on him at the time of the shooting. Though the Trump administration has claimed he brandished his gun, with Stephen Miller even labelling him a "domestic terrorist," those claims have been disputed.

Eyewitness videos from the time of the shooting show Alex Pretti filming the scene with his phone on one hand while he was trying to help another person with the other. Many, including the parents of Pretti, have pointed out that at no point did he point his gun on the agents.

Did He Have Gun ID On Him? 'Concealed Carry' Row Erupts According to the DHS, Pretti was carrying the gun with two magazines but no form of identification when federal agents encountered him on January 24. Notably, it is illegal to carry a concealed weapon without a gun ID and a valid photo ID in Minnesota.

However, it has been confirmed by Minnesota state officials that Alex Pretti was a licensed gun holder and his firearm was licensed.

Also read: Alex Pretti's parents recall ICU nurse's brave last words before ICE shooting: 'A hero…'

Videos from the scene of the shooting show that Pretti was filming the incident with a phone in one hand while he tried to help a woman in a scuffle with another. At no point in the videos of the incident is he seen brandishing the gun.

The videos also showed that one of the Border Patrol agents involved in the scuffle removed the firearm from Pretti's waist. The gun can be seen falling to the ground while an agent quickly picks it up.