Was Raymundo Gutierrez convicted of attempted rape? Here’s the truth as wild claims surface about Alex Pretti’s shooter

Some X users have shared an April 2025 post by ICE, which includes a photo of a man named Raymundo Gutierrez-Castaneda, who was removed by ICE for his criminal record. ICE noted that he is from Mexico and has been removed, adding that he was convicted of “Attempted rape — child victim, assault w/deadly weapon”.

After Jesus Ochoa and Raymundo Gutierrez were identified as the federal immigration agents who shot Alex Pretti dead in Minneapolis, social media posts have surfaced claiming that Gutierrez is from Mexico, and was removed from the country by ICE after being convicted of attempted rape last year. 43-year-old Border Patrol agent Ochoa and 35-year-old Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer Gutierrez were identified as Pretti’s shooters, according to government records viewed by ProPublica.

One X user shared ICE’s post, writing, “The goons who executed Alex Pretti are now doxxed! They are CBP agents Jesus Ochoa and Raymundo Gutierrez — who has a criminal record and DHS hired him anyway! So here we have two deportable Hispanics executing a Caucasian on an American street — precisely what Trump pretends to safeguard us from.”

Another user wrote, “Raymundo Gutierrez-Castaneda who murdered Alex Pretti is a convicted rapist. That's why he's Ultra-MAGA. That's why Donald Trump hired him. The entire republican party is nothing but violent perverts.”

Here’s the truth Despite the shocking claims, the truth is that ICE's old post is being shared with a false narrative. CBP officer Raymundo Gutierrez and Raymundo Gutierrez-Castaneda, the Mexican citizen, are two different people.

Ochoa and Gutierrez were assigned to Operation Metro Surge, an immigration enforcement operation launched in December that sent armed agents to Minneapolis. Gutierrez, who joined in 2014, works for CBP’s Office of Field Operations, and is assigned to a special response team, which conducts high-risk operations, such as those of police SWAT units. He is from South Texas, according to records, as is Ochoa.

Gutierrez-Castaneda, on the other hand, is a Mexican citizen. He was removed from the US by agents in Colorado after being convicted of attempted rape of a child victim and assault with a deadly weapon, ABC 15 News reported in April 2025.

While Pretti’s shooter and the Mexican citizen share the same name, they are different people. Gutierrez-Castaneda’s photo and ICE’s old post about him being removed is being shared with a false claim.

Authorities have not publicly released the names of the agents who killed Pretti, but the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did confirm this week that they fired Glock pistols during the altercation. Both of them have been placed on administrative leave. The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division has announced that it is investigating the shooting.