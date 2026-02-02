Jesus Ochoa and Raymundo Gutierrez's photos released? Images surface after Alex Pretti's shooters identified

Here’s a look at alleged photos of Ochoa and Gutierrez that have surfaced after they were identified:

While authorities have not publicly released the agents’ names, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did confirm this week that they fired Glock pistols during the altercation. Both of them have been placed on administrative leave. The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division has announced that it is investigating the shooting.

Alleged photos of 43-year-old Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and 35-year-old Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer Raymundo Gutierrez have surfaced after they were identified as the federal immigration agents who shot Alex Pretti dead in Minneapolis, according to government records viewed by ProPublica.

HT.com has not independently verified the photos and whether they indeed show Ochoa and Gutierrez.

What we know about Jesus Ochoa and Raymundo Gutierrez Both Ochoa and Gutierrez were assigned to Operation Metro Surge, an immigration enforcement operation launched in December that sent armed agents to Minneapolis. Agents reportedly fired approximately 10 shots during a struggle with Pretti, who was documenting federal agents' movements in a popular Minneapolis food and arts district.

Ochoa, a Border Patrol agent, joined CBP in 2018. Gutierrez, who joined in 2014, works for CBP’s Office of Field Operations, and is assigned to a special response team, which conducts high-risk operations, such as those of police SWAT units. Both of them are from South Texas, according to records.

Senator John Curtis, a Utah Republican, wrote on social media last week, "We must have a transparent, independent investigation into the Minnesota shooting, and those responsible—no matter their title—must be held accountable. Officials who rush to judgment before all the facts are known undermine public trust and the law-enforcement mission."

Read More | Trump admin faces humiliation over ‘assassin’ remark on Alex Pretti Minneapolis shooting, 'You're lying'

"I disagree with Secretary Noem’s premature DHS response, which came before all the facts were known and weakened confidence. I will be working with a bipartisan group of senators to demand real oversight and transparency, including supporting calls from [Rand Paul] for leaders of these operations to testify, so trust can be restored and justice served,” he added.

Noem has been facing calls to resign after her handling of the fallout after two people were killed by federal agents – Pretti and Renee Nicole Good. House Democratic leaders even threatened to launch impeachment proceedings in a joint statement if Noem isn’t fired “immediately.” Some Republicans have also called for Noem to step down, including Sens. Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski.

Noem quickly defended federal agents after Pretti’s fatal shooting, claiming Pretti had approached officers with a gun “wishing to inflict harm” on them, adding that he “violently resisted” when they "attempted to disarm" him. However, eyewitness video appeared to contradict the narrative, revealing that Pretti did not have a weapon in hand during the confrontation with ICE agents.