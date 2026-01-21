Was Renee Nicole Good still alive after being shot by ICE? Shocking details emerge

Probe into Renee Nicole Good's fatal shooting brought to light significant concerns regarding the emergency response. The 37-year-old woman was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on January 7. Renee Nicole Good's fatal shooting by an ICE agent reveals significant emergency response failures, including delays in CPR and blocking of medical assistance. (REUTERS)

The new findings, revealed by Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) News, stem from an extensive examination of video footage, 911 calls, fire department documentation, and dispatch records, offering a more detailed insight into the events that transpired in the crucial moments after the incident.

Did Renee Good show signs of life after Minneapolis shooting? Good was not immediately pronounced dead when first responders arrived, according to an analysis by MPR. Records show that she still exhibited a pulse described as “thready and irregular” nearly six minutes after the incident, when firefighters finally arrived at the spot. This revelation has raised significant concerns regarding the potential for timely medical intervention.

The review further disclosed that more than 10 minutes elapsed before CPR was commenced, even though ICE agents trained in basic lifesaving techniques were present. CPR, which is administered when an individual's breathing or heartbeat has ceased, was not performed during this interval following the shooting by ICE officer Jonathan Ross. This delay has prompted inquiries into the compliance with standard emergency response protocols.

Local physician allegedly prevented from offering assistance Video evidence and testimonies reviewed by MPR suggest that a self-identified physician attempted to provide aid to Good but was obstructed from doing so. “Is somebody that’s medically trained pronouncing this woman dead?” the person inquired, as per the analysis. ICE agents allegedly shouted at him and barred his entry to the scene, hindering any potential external medical assistance from being rendered.