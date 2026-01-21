Who is Heather Abrahamson? Minnesota school teacher insults student during argument about Renee Good’s death | Video

A veteran Minnesota high school teacher was caught on camera insulting a student’s intelligence during a heated argument about Renee Nicole Good’s death. Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was gunned down by federal agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, a shooting that the Trump administration claimed was carried out in self-defense as she allegedly struck him with her vehicle. Who is Heather Abrahamson? Minnesota school teacher insults student during argument about Renee Good’s death (@libsoftiktok/X)

Becker High School social studies teacher Dr. Heather Abrahamson grew agitated as she insisted that Ross used unnecessary, deadly force against Good, according to a video posted by Libs of TikTok. “His move should have been to go like this if he was really afraid. Your job as a police officer is to de-escalate,” she can be heard saying while the camera is pointed at other students sitting at their desks.

Read More | Minneapolis ICE shooting: Trump claims Renee Nicole Good ‘viciously ran over’ officer, blames ‘radical left’

The video then panned to show Abrahamson, who repeatedly interrupted the unidentified student’s claim that Ross “had a split second” to decide whether to kill Good.

“No, he had – no. I’m not going to argue with you,” she ultimately said while dropping her hands.

“You’re arguing right now,” the boy pointed out.

“Because watch the video – he was not in danger,” a visibly frustrated Abrahamson said.

“Just because you’re yelling doesn’t mean you’re winning an argument,” the boy replied as Abrahamson walked to the side of the room.