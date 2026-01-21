Who is Heather Abrahamson? Minnesota school teacher insults student during argument about Renee Good’s death | Video
Becker High School teacher Heather Abrahamson was caught on camera insulting a student’s intelligence during a heated argument about Renee Nicole Good’s death.
A veteran Minnesota high school teacher was caught on camera insulting a student’s intelligence during a heated argument about Renee Nicole Good’s death. Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was gunned down by federal agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, a shooting that the Trump administration claimed was carried out in self-defense as she allegedly struck him with her vehicle.
Becker High School social studies teacher Dr. Heather Abrahamson grew agitated as she insisted that Ross used unnecessary, deadly force against Good, according to a video posted by Libs of TikTok. “His move should have been to go like this if he was really afraid. Your job as a police officer is to de-escalate,” she can be heard saying while the camera is pointed at other students sitting at their desks.
The video then panned to show Abrahamson, who repeatedly interrupted the unidentified student’s claim that Ross “had a split second” to decide whether to kill Good.
“No, he had – no. I’m not going to argue with you,” she ultimately said while dropping her hands.
“You’re arguing right now,” the boy pointed out.
“Because watch the video – he was not in danger,” a visibly frustrated Abrahamson said.
“Just because you’re yelling doesn’t mean you’re winning an argument,” the boy replied as Abrahamson walked to the side of the room.
“Yeah, just because you’re alive doesn’t mean you’re intelligent,” Abrahamson told the student.
After Abrahamson’s outburst, one of the students can be heard asking the subject, “you just gonna take that, man? She just called you stupid.”
Who is Heather Abrahamson?
Abrahamson, who has worked at Becker Schools for 32 years, earned her Ph.D. in social studies curriculum from the University of Minnesota, her LinkedIn profile shows. Abrahamson was seen disagreeing with the politics of others within her school community in another incident back in 2022, when at a school board meeting, a state LGBT advocacy group, Outfront Minnesota, vocalized issues they wanted to see addressed at Becker schools.
At the time, the board decided that it would be fair to hear from a group with opposing views too, according to a story by the St. Cloud Times, which annoyed Abrahamson.
“The response from the kids is they were glad to have [OutFront], but the response from the school board then was right away, they needed to hear the other side of this,” Abrahamson, who was the high school’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance club’s advisor at the time, told the outlet.
She added, “I don’t understand how you could think there’s another side to human rights, but they claim that there is.”
Both the Department of Homeland Security and President Donald Trump said that Good was shot and killed in self-defense. However, Democrats condemned the shooting, with Nancy Pelosi calling the incident “a betrayal of American values” and Karen Bass calling it “the senseless killing of an innocent and unarmed wife and mother”. Minneapolis is seeing numerous and continuous anti-ICE protests in the aftermath of Good’s death.
