Minneapolis ICE shooting: Trump claims Renee Nicole Good ‘viciously ran over’ officer, blames ‘radical left’

President Donald Trump has shared a statement on Truth Social after an ICE agent shot a 37-year-old woman dead in Minneapolis. Homeland Security officials said that 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot in self-defense after she struck the agent with her vehicle. Video appeared to show Good’s Honda Pilot making contact with an ICE agent as he opened fire. Minneapolis shooting: Trump claims Renee Nicole Good ‘viciously ran over’ ICE agent (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Trump said Good “viciously ran over the ICE Officer,” adding that he is now recovering in a hospital. “I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital,” the US President wrote.

“The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!” Trump added.

However, Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, told the Star Tribune that her daughter was “one of the kindest people I’ve ever known.” “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being,” she added.

“She was probably terrified,” the mom added, calling the circumstances of the death “so stupid.”

What happened to Renee Nicole Good? Good was killed in a middle class neighborhood in south Minneapolis where ICE agents were carrying out an immigration operation on Wednesday, January 7. Good, along with several other people, blocked the street with their vehicles to prevent the agents from moving, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Good allegedly sped towards one of the officers, and even pushed him with her car, when agents got out of their blocked truck and ordered her to move her SUV. As the agent spun towards the driver’s seat window, he fired three shots into the car, footage shows.

Good was shot at least one in the head. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.