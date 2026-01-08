Renee Nicole Good's partner's cry for help caught on video; 'Did ICE deny medical attention?'

Renee Nicole Good, the victim of the ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday was reportedly married and had a six-year-old son. In a video of the incident, a woman, who identified herself as Good's spouse, could be heard screaming, "she's my wife" and they have a six-year-old. A person places a flower at the site where Renee Nicole Good was reportedly shot and killed by an ICE agent. (Getty Images via AFP)

Renee Nicole Good was shot three times in the head by an ICE agent after she reportedly did not step out of her car when asked to do so by the agents. After Good was shot, the woman who identified herself as the spouse of the Good, could be seen in the video frantically crying for help.

"That's my wife, I don't know what to do," the woman could be heard screaming in the video. A man filming the incident if she knows anyone who could help, to which she revealed that she has a six-year-old at school.

"That's my wife... I have a six-year-old at school... we're new here we don't have anyone," she could be seen replying in the video. At the end of the clip, she could be heard screaming: "We need a doctor."

The Daily Mail reported, citing photos of the incident, that there were children's toys inside a child's drawing inside the car.

The last part of the video, where the woman screams for a doctor, has sparked questions around if the ICE denied the woman medical attention after the shooting.

What We Know About Renee Nicole Good Renee Nicole Good was identified by her mother, Donna Ganger, speaking to local newspaper, the Minnesota Star Tribune. The Daily Mail reported citing witnesses that the Good and her wife was filming the incident as "legal observers."

Also read: Renee Nicole Good: 5 things to know about the Minneapolis ICE shooting victim

However, Ganger, Renee Nicole Good's mother, said that she was "not part of anything like that (the anti-ICE protests)" and described the shooting as "stupid."

“That’s so stupid,” Ganger told the Star Tribune. "She was probably terrified. Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”