Renee Nicole Good: 5 things to know about the Minneapolis ICE shooting victim

Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident, was identified as the woman shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during a federal targeted operation on January 7. Renee Nicole Good is the Minnesota woman identified as the victim of a fatal ICE shooting (Photo by Kerem YUCEL / AFP) (AFP)

Here are five things to know about her:

Identity confirmed by mother and circumstances Good's identity was confirmed by her mother shortly after the incident. The shooting occurred on Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis.

According to reports, the ICE agents were conducting targeted immigration enforcement operations.

Renee Nicole Good's video surfaces

A video circulating online shows federal agents surrounding Good's SUV as it appears to reverse and then accelerate.

This story is being updated.