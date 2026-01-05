Dan Bongino officially leaves FBI role, shares moving message, ‘Tomorrow I return to…’

Dan Bongino officially left his FBI deputy director role after less than a year on Sunday, December 4, returning to private life. He announced in mid-December that had planned to leave his role at the bureau at the beginning of the new year. Dan Bongino officially leaves FBI role, shares moving message (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“It was a busy last day on the job. This will be my last post on this account,” Bongino wrote on X.

“Tomorrow I return to civilian life. It’s been an incredible year thanks to the leadership and decisiveness of President Trump. It was the honor of a lifetime to work with Director Patel, and to serve you, the American people. See you on the other side,” he added.

FBI Director Kash Patel praised Bongino in an X post, highlighting how he helped “orchestrate a record year” for the FBI by disrupting 1,800 gangs and criminal enterprises, locating thousands of child victims, seizing 2,000+ kilos of Fentanyl and more.

“This FBI is saving lives, protecting innocent kids, and taking deadly drugs off our streets at levels not seen in decades. None of it would’ve been possible without Dan’s leadership and support. And he paved the way for even better things to come,” Patel wrote, thanking Bongino.

Bongino shared Patel’s post, writing, “Thank you my friend, it was an honor to serve with you. You’re doing an incredible job and I KNOW you’re focused, resolute, and over the target. We got a lot done in a year and there’s a lot more coming.”

Donald Trump also previously hailed Bongino for his work at the FBI. "Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show," Trump told reporters.

‘I gave up everything for this’

During an appearance on Fox & Friends in May, Bongino said he had sacrificed a lot to take on this role. "I gave up everything for this," he said, citing the long hours he and Patel have to work.

"I stare at these four walls all day in D.C., by myself, divorced from my wife — not divorced, but I mean separated — and it’s hard. I mean, we love each other, and it’s hard to be apart," he added.

With Bongino’s departure, Andrew Bailey, who was appointed co-deputy director in September 2025, becomes the bureau’s other deputy director.