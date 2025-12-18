Dan Bongino resigning: Who is Andrew Bailey, likely to be the next FBI deputy director?

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is resigning. President Donald Trump on Wednesday confirmed rumors, suggesting that the 51-year-old will go back to his TV hosting job. Meanwhile, Bongino issued a statement. Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino (C) speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice(AFP)

"I want to thank President Trump, AG (Pam) Bondi, and Director (Kash) Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose," Bongino wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show,” Trump said.

Earlier in the day, The New York Post cited sources to report that the FBI Deputy is ‘already packing up his office’. The report added that it was an understanding between Bongino and the administration that he would only serve one year under Kash Patel.

It was previously reported that Dan Bongino considered resigning in July after a heated exchange with AG Pam Bondi over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Prior to taking office, the FBI Deputy promoted conspiracy theories involving Epstein. He even suggested that the late pedophile and trafficker may have been murdered. Bongino later admitted that Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

Who will replace Dan Bongino?

The Post cited a different source to add that it is ‘understood’ that Bongino's co-deputy director, Andrew Bailey, who gained his position in September, will take on his duties. No formal announcement has been made yet.

Who Is Andrew Bailey?

Andrew Bailey is the current Attorney General of Missouri, serving since his appointment in 2022 and election in 2024 as a Republican. A West Point graduate (2003) and Army veteran who served in Iraq, he earned his JD from the University of Missouri in 2010.

Bailey clerked for federal judges before entering politics, known for conservative stances on abortion, transgender rights, and election integrity lawsuits against federal policies.

In 2025, he emerged as a leading candidate for FBI Deputy Director amid Dan Bongino resignation rumors.