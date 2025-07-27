Dan Bongino breaks silence after feud with Pam Bondi over Epstein files: ‘What I have learned…shocked me'

In a dramatic turn of events that has captured national attention, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday with a cryptic message following a heated and highly publicized clash with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the handling of the long-sealed Jeffrey Epstein files. Dan Bongino's cryptic social media post suggests shocking revelations about ongoing investigations. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)(AP)

Also Read: Michigan stabbing suspect identified? 5 key facts about Traverse City Walmart attacker

Bongino's cryptic post after Epstein humiliation

In his puzzling post on social media, Bongino wrote, “During my tenure here as the Deputy Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening.”

He sparked a firestorm on social media with his post, which hinted at something without naming anyone. The following is a very public clash with Bondi over the handling of the controversial Epstein files. Bongiono declared that he and FBI Director Kash Patel are committed to rooting out corruption. In a metaphor, he also suggested that he has taken the red pill in The Matrix and has awoken up to the harsh reality, as reported by The Daily Beast.

In his post, Bongino continued, "What I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core. We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned.”

He reassured that he will ensure to "conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book and in accordance with the law. We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE. As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth. Not ‘my truth,’ or ‘your truth,’ but THE TRUTH.” The FBI Deputy Director ended his note with “God bless America, and all those who defend Her”.

Also Read: Walmart stabbing suspect slashed shopper ‘in the eye,’ witnesses recount horrifying scene in Michigan

Bongino's exit after

The feud between Bondi and Bongino erupted over the controversial files of the convicted sex offender. In mid-July, he awkwardly backed out after a tense standoff with his boss. He skipped a day at work and threatened to resign over frustration with Bondi's control of the investigation.

At the time, White House insiders revealed that Trump was secretly furious with Bongino after causing a MAGA meltdown and was forced to side with Bondi as confusion grew about the President's ambiguous past.