Michigan stabbing suspect identified? 5 key facts about Traverse City Walmart attacker

A mass stabbing at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, has left at least 11 people injured, according to local authorities. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday and has been declared a mass casualty event. Grand Traverse Sheriff's deputies tape off the parking lot of a Walmart after a stabbing incident in Traverse City, Mich., Saturday July 26, 2025. (AP)

The victims are being treated at Munson Medical Center, where three are currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is in custody, but his identity has not yet been publicly released.

Here's what we know about the suspect

The suspect is a 42-year-old Michigan native. He reportedly used a folding knife to carry out the attack. Victims were attacked in multiple areas throughout the store. He was eventually stopped by an armed citizen, who intervened before police arrived. Photos from the scene appear to show the suspect being detained. He is seen wearing cargo pants, a brown t-shirt, black shoes, and a black cap.

Governor Whitmer, FBI respond

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed the incident in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter): “I’m in touch with law enforcement about the horrible news out of Traverse City. Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence. I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect.”

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also confirmed involvement: "FBI personnel are responding to provide any necessary support to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of the attacks at the Walmart.”

Munson Healthcare statement

In a statement shared on Facebook, Munson Healthcare confirmed the number of victims: "We can confirm that 11 victims are being treated at Munson Medical Center. As a result, our Emergency Department is currently experiencing a higher-than-usual volume of patients."

“We are working closely with local authorities and emergency services to ensure the best possible care for those impacted. We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we manage this increased demand."