Traverse City Walmart stabbing: Videos show massive emergency response amid ‘mass casualty’ incident

Several people were reportedly injured in a stabbing incident at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, on Saturday. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. and has been declared a ‘mass casualty’ event by authorities. Mass stabbing incident at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan.(UnSplash)

According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, at least 11 victims are being treated at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, with three currently undergoing surgery. The extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Munson Healthcare wrote, 'We can confirm that 11 victims are being treated at Munson Medical Center. As a result, our Emergency Department is currently experiencing a higher-than-usual volume of patients."

“We are working closely with local authorities and emergency services to ensure the best possible care for those impacted. We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we manage this increased demand,” the hospital added.

Unconfirmed witness accounts suggest the attack may have taken place near the store’s pharmacy section, with several victims believed to be senior citizens.

Videos from the scene show a massive emergency response, including multiple ambulances and dozens of police officers. A suspect is in custody, though no additional details about their identity or possible motive have been released. Officials have urged the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Michigan State Police Sixth District confirmed the incident, “Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multiple stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart in Traverse City. The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time. A PIO is in route to the scene and details will be posted @mspnorthernmi and @MSPWestmi as they become available. Please avoid the area as the investigation is on-going.”

Grand Traverse 911 said in a statement: “Please avoid the area of Walmart or other businesses at Crossing Circle. First responders are on scene. There is no danger to the public at this time.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information