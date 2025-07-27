Traverse City stabbing: What happened at Walmart? Michigan police at the scene

A stabbing incident at Traverse City's Walmart left several people injured, locals reported, citing radio scanners on Saturday. A large police presence could be seen at the scene. Police are yet to reveal details on the victims and the suspect. Scanners reported that a Level 2 MCI (Mass Casualty Incident) was declared. However, as per reports, the suspect was detained. A stabbing incident was reported in Traverse City on Saturday(Unsplash)

“At least 1 suspect in custody after stabbing incident at Traverse City, Michigan Walmart; multiple victims injured, some seriously,” a local channel posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Just spoke to a witness to Traverse City Walmart stabbing. He said it happened indoors, near the pharmacy, and that several victims were senior citizens,” another person tweeted.

Traverse City police is yet to issue an official statement about the reported mass stabbing.

The incident on Saturday comes days after a 64-year-old Traverse City woman was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries in a reported stabbing at a Garfield Township apartment complex, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Police later determined that the stabbing was self-inflicted and that there was no danger to the public. The woman was not identified.

Traverse City is located in northern Michigan, along the shores of Grand Traverse Bay, part of Lake Michigan. Situated in Grand Traverse County, it’s approximately 250 miles northwest of Detroit and 140 miles northeast of Green Bay, Wisconsin. The city is known for its cherry orchards, beaches, and the annual Film Festival.