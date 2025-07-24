One person was left critically injured after gunfire erupted outside of a northeast Wichita police substation in Kansas. The shooting took place near the intersection of 21st and Hillside at Wichita Police Department Patrol North. Wichita, Kansas shooting: 1 person critically injured after gunfire erupts outside of police substation (Unsplash - representational image)

Wichita man pleads no contest for involvement in mass shooting

Meanwhile, in another incident, a Wichita man pleaded no contest to one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon for his involvement in a mass shooting at a nightclub in the city’s Old Town entertainment district. 29-year-old John D. Houze is scheduled for sentencing by Sedgwick County District Judge Seth Rundle on September 4. In exchange for Houze’s plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss several counts of aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Houze was among a group of people who opened fire at the now-closed City Nightz night club, 222 N. Washington, on July 2, 2023 before 1 am. At the time of the shooting, the club was hosting an after party for rap artist Timothy ‘Mozzy’ Patterson after he performed at another downtown venue.

A fistfight broke out and gunfire erupted when Patterson was at the club with his entourage, which included armed security. At least four people opened fire, including Patterson’s security detail.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Houze took cover after people began running and hiding. He then went on to fire indiscriminately several times toward the front entrance of the club through the crowd. Although Houze later denied having a gun or shooting anyone during a police interview, security surveillance cameras caught the chaos.

At least 9 people were injured in the shooting. Two others were hurt when they were trampled by the fleeing crowd.

Houze was charged alongside two other Wichita men – Jaylen Thomas, 23, and Ameir King-Ingram, 21. While Thomas is serving a 6-year, 10-month prison sentence, King-Ingram is serving a 4-year, 5-month prison sentence.