Emma Brungardt, 2024 Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas, tragically dies in car crash; 5 teammates injured

The 2024 Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas has tragically died in a car crash in rural Kansas. Five of her college equestrian teammates were injured in the incident on Friday night, October 4. Emma Brungardt, 2024 Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas, tragically dies in car crash (Colby CC Rodeo/Facebook)

Emma Brungardt, 19, who was a sophomore at Colby Community College and an equine management and production major, was declared dead at the scene, authorities said, according to New York Post. The CC College Rodeo Team remembered her in a Facebook post.

“This is Emma Brungardt. She is from Blue Rapids Kansas and is majoring in equine management and production. Emma competes in goat tying, breakaway and team roping. Last night her along with 4 other team members and our work study were involved in a car accident,” the post reads.

“Unfortunately Emma did not walk away from this. We are praying for all families involved. Emma was a sweet soul who picked up other people and always had a positive attitude. Her light will live on in and around the rodeo arena,” it added.

‘Emma was a true gem’

Brungardt and four equestrian teammates were travelling in a pickup truck, which was being driven by an unidentified 18-year-old. The driver was going south and cut “between the Y striking a tree row,” which caused the vehicle to flip, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper wrote in a crash report.

While Brungardt tragically lost her life, the driver and four passengers were rushed to Citizens Medical Center in Colby, Kansas. They had sustained minor injuries.

Miss Rodeo Kansas Pageant also shared a Facebook post remembering Brungardt. “The Miss Rodeo Kansas Pageant would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of Emma Brungardt, our beautiful Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas 2024,” reads the post.

“Emma was a true gem and horsewoman who embodied what it meant to be a rodeo queen, always going above and beyond what was expected of her,” it adds. “We will miss her contagious smile and one in a million personality. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers as they navigate through this unimaginable loss.”

Brungardt was reportedly attending school on a scholarship. She competed in goat tying, breakaway, and team roping on her equestrian team.