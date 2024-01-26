Dad of one of the 3 Kansas City Chief fans found frozen to death says they ‘saw something that they shouldn’t have seen’

The parents of one of the three Kansas City Chief fans who were found frozen to death in a friend’s backyard have opened up, saying they believe their son’s death was malicious. The men died after going to a house to watch a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. A family member said that on January 7, the three men went to the home on the 5200 block NW 83rd Terrace in Kansas City to watch the game but were later found frozen to death. David Harrington (L) Clayton McGeeney (second from R) and Ricky Johnson (R) were found dead (Ricky Johnson/Facebook)

The deceased men have been identified as Ricky Johnson, 38, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and David Harrington, 37. Stephanie Walling, Johnson’s niece, said that the men were friends since high school. There were "no obvious signs of foul play” and no arrests have been made.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

It has been revealed that the house where the deaths occurred had been rented by the men’s friend, Jordan Willis. The men’s friends raised multiple questions, and accused Willis of not responding to people he knew were looking for the men who were later found dead.

According to Willis’ attorney John Picerno, his client had no idea the men were outside as he had slept for almost 48 hours after the game. He allegedly only learned about their deaths after police arrived for a welfare check.

The victims’ families are now waiting for the results of their toxicology reports. However, Harrington’s father, Jon Harington, has said he is “not buying” what Willis has to say.

‘But I don’t think it’s as simple as that’

“[Harrington’s mother] and I are both convinced that Jordan Willis played a part in this somehow,”Jon Harrington told Fox News Digital. “We just haven’t figured out how yet. . . . What else could it be? Perfectly healthy men don’t just drop off the face of the earth.”

“There were four of you in the house and now three of them are dead and you’re not. That doesn’t add up,” the father added. “I’m thinking that he, the three of them learned something or saw something that they shouldn’t have seen, and he decided, ‘Well, I need to get rid of you now.’ Friends or not.”

Jon said that he has spoken to the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office but is afraid they will simply dismiss the deaths as a drug overdose. “But I don’t think it’s as simple as that,” he said. “I’m aware that they may have done some substances that were questionable — but the idea was to get high, not dead . . . If they were supposed to be friends, why didn’t [Willis] come find them. I’m sure they have a hundred different answers to that, but that’s my question.”

Harrington’s mother, Jennifer Marquez, said that even though her son smoked cigarettes and drank beer, he could not have overdosed on drugs. “Yes, I believe that something happened that night and that Jordan had something to do with it,” Marquez said. “We all believe that Jordan had something to do with that.”

“Jordan’s not telling the truth,” Marquez insisted. “When you tell the truth, your story is solid. It’s when you’re lying that your story changes, and that’s what’s been happening. I don’t understand why the police don’t see that.”