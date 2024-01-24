3 Kansas City Chiefs fans found mysteriously ‘frozen to death' in friend's backyard after NFL Playoffs

Three Kansas City Chiefs fans mysteriously died after going to a home to watch a game against the Los Angeles Chargers and never coming back. A family member said that on January 7, the three men went to the home on the 5200 block NW 83rd Terrace in Kansas City to watch the game. They were eventually found frozen to death, as per reports. David Harrington (L) Clayton McGeeney (second from R) and Ricky Johnson (R) were found dead (Ricky Johnson/Facebook)

The fiance of one of the men went to look for him a couple of days later. She eventually called the police and it was confirmed that there was a body on the front porch.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"Upon further investigation, officers located two other dead bodies in the back yard," the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement,” according to NBC News. The deceased men have been identified as Ricky Johnson, 38, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and David Harrington, 37. Stephanie Walling, Johnson’s niece, said that the men were friends since high school. There were "no obvious signs of foul play.” No arrests have been made.

“First and foremost, this case is 100 per cent not being investigated as a homicide,” Kansas City Police Capt. Jake Becchina said, according to Fox Sports.

“There have not been any arrests [or] charges, and no one is in custody. There are no specific threats or concerns for the surrounding community at this time,” Becchina added. “The resident at the house was cooperative with detectives the day the deceased were discovered.”

"It’s devastating because I just want to know what happened, I just want to know how things went down," Walling said. "Even if we don’t ever know the answer, it’ll always be something that kind of lingers in the back of my head, because it’s not something I'd wish on anybody and just thinking of him going through it, it hurts."

"I just want to bring awareness to what’s going on to hopefully bring answers out because there is so many questions and not very many answers," she added.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death of the men.

‘They didn’t deserve this’

It has been revealed that yhe house where the deaths occurred had been rented by the men’s friend, Jordan Willis. The men’s friends have now raised multiple questions. “This man (Jordan Willis) was inside his home alive while my friends were dead in his yard for lord knows how long. They were all hanging out since after the game Sunday. He KNEW people were looking for them. He read messages of people searching for him on Tuesday. My husband banged on his door for 20 min.”

The friend added, “My friend banged on his door and then busted a window and yelled and announced her presence while she’s inside and still nothing from him?? Then the cops come 10 min later and he comes out nonchalant in his boxers with an empty wine glass in hand??! Nothing is adding up. Dave, Clay, and Ricky need and deserve justice. They didn’t deserve this”.

Another friend wrote, “3 men do not just go outside and freeze to death while the owner of the home - their "friend" stays inside and only when police show up come outside in boxers like you've just been chillin for 2 days while your 3 friends are dead outside. Make noise here people - this story is not okay!! He had been contacted for over 24 hours prior about where our friends were - and also their cars still parked at his house - and didn't reply to anyone!”

Walling has set up a GoFundMe for Johnson to help raise his funeral costs. “Any funds received beyond the funeral costs will be provided as support for his daughters,” the page says.