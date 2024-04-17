Missing mom and daughter found dead in Texas after tragic car crash

A missing woman and her daughter were found dead in a tragic car crash after being reported missing on Sunday, April 14. Lauren Bonvillian, 33, and her four-year-old daughter Savannah Bagley, were last seen leaving Corsicana, Texas. They were reportedly travelling to Robinson in a blue Toyota Corolla on April 14, at around 10 pm. Missing mom and daughter Lauren Bonvillian and Savannah Bagley were found dead in Texas after a tragic car crash (Robinson Police Department/Facebook)

On Monday, April 15, the car was found around 7 pm. It had crashed on SH-31 near County Line Road, southwest of Mount Calm, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers said, according to The Mirror. The vehicle left the road and overturned while travelling westbound.

Both Lauren and Savannah were pronounced dead at the scene. They are survived by Lauren's boyfriend and Savannah's father, Dustin Bagley.

‘Two beautiful girls have gone to heaven’

Kimberly Graham, Lauren’s mother and Savannah’s grandmother, took to Facebook to confirm their deaths. “Our two beautiful girls have gone to heaven. Thank you everyone for your prayers,” she wrote.

The Robinson Police Department wrote in a Facebook post, “We are saddened to announce a tragic ending to this case. Lauren and Savannah were located deceased late this afternoon in Hill County as the result of a one vehicle crash. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

A GoFundMe was later launched for the duo. “Hi my name is Nickey, along with my sisters Michelle and Crystal, and on behalf of everyone who loved this beautiful family! we wanted to start A go fund me. For our cousin Dustin Bagley, who tragically lost his girlfriend Lauren Bonvillian and their 4 year old daughter Savannah Bagley in a horrific car accident on April 15, Lauren was a such a kind person to everyone and an amazing mom, Savannah with such a fun loving sweet little girl who loved gymnastics,” the page reads.

“Both beautiful souls taken far too early. Please help Dustin on his journey to grief and find peace, all funds will go to Dustin For funeral arrangements, time from work, bills, etc help us give a little more ease to him as he processes what happened and all while keeping afloat. As a young family this will be hard. Anyone who knew them, loved them we will all miss y’all dearly and will never be forgotten!!” it adds. The fundraiser is no longer accepting donations.