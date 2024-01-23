2 passengers killed, 1 critically injured after NYC motorist pulling stunts crashes car into parked truck

A man pulling stunts while driving a car in the Bronx on Sunday, January 21, crashed into a parked truck, killing two of his passengers. A15-year-old girl was among the victims. The 23-year-old driver has not been identified. The truck that the car crashed into was empty at the time. A video of the crash shows the driver swerving out of control before crashing his white Chrysler 300 into a large red truck (New York Post screenshots)

A video of the crash shows the driver swerving out of control before crashing his white Chrysler 300 into a large red truck at around 3:28 am. The truck was parked near the intersection of Bryant and Viele Avenues, according to New York Post. The impact of the crash was so severe that the windows of the Chrysler broke down.

The victims have been identified as Gilvante Roberson, 21, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, and Sabrina Villagomez, 15, who was sitting in the back. They were both rushed to Lincoln Hospital but died there, the NYPD said. Another girl, 17, who was sitting in the back was taken to the St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition. The driver was taken to Harlem Hospital, and was reportedly in stable condition.

NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said in a post on X that later that day, a group of drivers shut down the Grand Central Parkway while pulling a similar stunt. “The hijacking of NYC roadways to drive recklessly endangers everyone. We saw this at the fatal collision in the Bronx last night. And today, another group caused chaos by shutting down the Grand Central Parkway,” he wrote.

He added, “Your NYPD quickly deployed drones and apprehended the offenders. Our @NYCMayor, @NYPDPC & @NYPDChiefOfDept have been crystal clear on this: if you engage in reckless, criminal behavior in our city, you will be arrested. New Yorkers have had enough.”

A friend of Roberson mourned his death.“He was a super energetic kid, always happy, always putting a smile on someone’s face,” Jay Ben, 27, who works as a security guard, told New York Post. The two met while riding scooters.

“He brings the car community together — individuals together, not only cars,” Ben said, adding that Roberson worked at UPS. “He was a marvelous person. He didn’t have no hate for no one … No one disliked him, no one hated him. We all loved him, and he didn’t have to go out like this.”

No arrests have been made yet.