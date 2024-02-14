 Driver dead, 5 including 2 kids injured after car crashes into Texas hospital - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / Driver dead, 5 including 2 children injured after car crashes into Texas hospital

Driver dead, 5 including 2 children injured after car crashes into Texas hospital

BySumanti Sen
Feb 14, 2024 10:10 AM IST

Emergency and hospital officials reportedly said that one child and one adult were hospitalised in critical condition

Five people were injured and a driver died after acar crashed into a hospital in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, February 13. The injured people include two children. Emergency and hospital officials said that one child and one adult were hospitalised in critical condition, according to NBC News.

Reports said the driver who was driving the sedan that plowed into the emergency room area of St. David’s North Austin Medical Center (St. David's North Austin Medical Center (12221 N. Mo Pac Expressway, Austin, TX)/Facebook)
Reports said the driver who was driving the sedan that plowed into the emergency room area of St. David’s North Austin Medical Center (St. David's North Austin Medical Center (12221 N. Mo Pac Expressway, Austin, TX)/Facebook)

Reports said the man who was driving the sedan that plowed into the emergency room area of St. David’s North Austin Medical Center. He was pulled out of the wreckage and succumbed to his injuries despite receiving CPR.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The facility's chief medical officer Dr. Peter DeYoung said that the survivors, who were injured, were in the lobby of the hospital's emergency room section at the time of the accident. Emergency room doctors were quick to act, helping the driver and other others who were injured. DeYoung called the driver’s death a “tragedy.” One of the injured adults and the two injured children were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center, Austin-Travis County EMS said in a statement.

The facility's floor was covered with water after the crash ruptured a fish tank, said DeYoung. According to Austin Police, it does not appear as though the driver deliberately caused any harm. “There is no threat to the general public. Based off preliminary information and details gathered at this time, this incident does not appear to be an intentional act. APD officers continue to assist our first responder partners, and the investigation is ongoing,” the department wrote in a statement on X.

An Austin-Travis County EMS captain, Christa Stedman, confirmed that vehicular homicide detectives were assigned to the case by police. After the crash, the hospital closed E.R. to patients who were arriving by ambulance. This hospital is among 16 hospitals offering basic trauma care in the Austin region, a Texas nonprofit that tracks medical care has said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On