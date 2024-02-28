Elijah Vue disappearance: Arrested mom says she was trying to make Wisconsin boy ‘a man’

A search is underway for a missing three-year-old Wisconsin boy nearly a week after he vanished. Elijah Vue went missing after his mother sent him to a male friend’s home for “disciplinary reasons.” He was last seen at the man’s house on February 20. Elijah Vue’s (L) mother, Katrina Baur, (R) was arrested on suspicion of child neglect (Two Rivers Police Department)

Reward offered for locating Elijah Vue

On Tuesday, February 27, the FBIprovided a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the location of Vue, his return, or to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for his disappearance. This reward is in addition to a Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers’ reward of $1,000.

The community has come together to help locate the boy, even going to the extent of donating water and other beverages to the police department. In a Facebook post, Two Rivers Police Department recently wrote, “Thank you to the generous community members who have donated water, soft drinks, & juice to the police department in such a short time. All of our volunteers & those working on this investigation are extremely grateful. We do not need anything further at this time. If there is something you were wanting to donate, you can contact our business line at 920-793-1191. Thank you!”

Meanwhile, Vue’s mother,Katrina Baur, and her friend, Jesse Vang, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect in the case. FOX 11 reported that Vang’s address matched the location where Vue was last spotted.

The two were formally charged on Monday, February 26. Baur was charged with one count of neglecting a child and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. Vang, on the other hand, was charged with one count of neglecting a child.

“She intentionally sent that child for disciplinary reasons for more than a week to the residence,” Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre previously told the court of Baur. “She was aware of the tactics used and the lack of care provided. This was an intentional thing by her.” The DA added that Baur, who lives in Wisconsin Dells, lied to authorities on “at least two occasions” about her whereabouts.

Elijah Vue’s mom wanted him “to be a man”

Baur told police she sent Vue to stay with Vang on February 12 because she wanted him to teach her son “to be a man.” She said she had planned to pick Vue up on February 23.

However, on February 20, Vang called police and reported the boy missing. He said he was sleeping while Vue was in the room that morning, but woke up to find he was gone. A criminal complaint stated that Vang told police he was in a relationship with Baur. He had apparently been trying to help with Vue’s bad behaviour.