Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Worcester shooting: One left in critical condition after being shot on Beacon Street

BySumanti Sen
Jun 19, 2025 09:33 AM IST

The victim was rushed to an area hospital by EMS, and is in critical condition.

A shooting in Worcester left a man seriously injured Wednesday night, June 18. Police said they got a call for a person shot on Beacon Street just after 7:30 pm.

Worcester shooting: One left in critical condition after being shot on Beacon Street (Unsplash - representational image)
What we know so far

The victim was rushed to an area hospital by EMS, and is in critical condition, according to officials. No arrests have been made in the incident, and an investigation is underway.

Several police cruisers were on the scene, which had been marked with a police tape, according to telegram.com. The incident took place in the area of Beacon Street between Hammond and Ripley streets, where officers were called, the outlet added.

The incident was confirmed in an X post by a Boston photojournalist. “On scene Worcester, person shot on Beacon St. Full notifications. Crime scene established,” Matthew Gregoire wrote. 

Follow Us On