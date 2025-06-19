Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
West Salem shooting: Orchard Heights Road closed after gunfire injures one, suspect arrested

BySumanti Sen
Jun 19, 2025 09:24 AM IST

A shooting at a West Salem apartment complex on Wednesday evening, June 18, left one person hospitalized.

A shooting at a West Salem apartment complex on Wednesday evening, June 18, left one person hospitalized. Salem police are now investigating the shooting. A suspect has been taken into custody, police said on social media.

West Salem shooting: Orchard Heights Road closed after gunfire injures one, suspect arrested (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
West Salem shooting: Orchard Heights Road closed after gunfire injures one, suspect arrested (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The road between the Orchard Heights Park entrance and Northwest Chapman Hill Drive has been shut down. The public was asked to avoid the area. 

What we know so far

Witnesses said there was a disturbance among a group of teenagers before the shooting broke out, according to Salem Police Department spokeswoman Angela Hedrick, as reported by Salem Reporter. The Salem Police Department wrote on X, “Police officers responded to the call of a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Orchard Heights RD NW. Orchard Heights Parkway is closed at Lupin. Please avoid the area.”

Police later said in an update, “The road closure on Orchard Heights RD is reduced to the entrance to Orchard Heights Park and Chapman Hill RD NW. One person transpx for medical care.”

They later added that someone has been taken into custody. “Update at 1830: One suspect in custody. The road closure remains in place. Officers are still on scene for the investigation of the incident,” police wrote.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
