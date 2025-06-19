Mina shooting: One dead, Chautauqua County sheriff's deputy injured during officer-involved shooting

A man was killed by a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy following a gunfire exchange after cops responded to a domestic incident on Wednesday, June 18, on French Creek-Mina Road, according to Observer. A Chautauqua County sheriff's deputy was shot in the hands, YourErie reported. Mina shooting: One dead, Chautauqua County sheriff's deputy shot during officer-involved shooting (Unsplash - representational image)

What we know so far

Sheriff Jim Quattrone said during a news conference that the initial call came in at 3:34 pm, following which deputies arrived at the scene at 3:54 pm. Identities of the victims have not been released yet. Quattrone said the deputies who were at the scene have been with the Sheriff’s Office for a few years and are often assigned to the area of the county where the shooting took place.

“Upon arrival they encountered an armed subject and gunfire was exchanged. Emergency medical services responded to the scene and administered first aid to two subjects – one officer and the subject who was injured. One deputy suffered minor injuries, non life threatening to his hands, the subject later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” Quattrone said.

The state Attorney General’s office will be involved in the investigation into the incident, which is underway. This is required by state law when there is an officer-involved shooting. Also involved in the probe is Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, along with the county’s Forensic Investigation Team, which notably includes members from police agencies throughout the county. The deputies at the scene were wearing body cameras, which were activated during the shooting.

“It came in as a domestic incident call. The jurisdiction here is rural, so the response time was, for an area this rural, was relatively quick,” Quattrone said. “They responded, arrived on scene, there was an incident and the exchange of gunfire happened shortly after 4 after several attempts at de escalation with the officers on scene and the subject.”

Quattrone said that the incident took place outside of a house, with a man present at the scene with a shotgun, which was possibly loaded with buckshot. “He was pointing the weapon at the officers,” Quattrone said. “The officer did suffer injuries to both hands. That’s believed it was buckshot that was in the shotgun. It was very close to simultaneous. The response, we’re still investigating that. It takes seconds for the incident to culminate.”

Quattrone said both deputies fired their weapons, and the deputy who was injured was rushed to an Erie hospital and is expected to be released. Volunteer firefighters from Clymer, Sherman, Findley Lake, Chautauqua County EMS, and the New York State Police responded to the scene. The incident reportedly involved a long-term Mina resident.

“I think it impacts the whole community,” Quattrone said. “This is a tight-knit community out in this area of the county. Nobody wants to see anybody’s life taken. The emotional effect on everyone involved takes a toll. We are making sure that our officers are cared for, we will be working with the fire service. Generally we will have critical incident debriefing offered to those who responded to the scene. We want to make sure everybody is taken care of. ”