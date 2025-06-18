Residents in an area in Chisholm, Minnesota, were asked to shelter-in-place Tuesday night, June 17, following a shooting. Per an emergency alert, residents in Chisholm between 7th St. NW and 4th St. NW and between Central Avenue and 3rd Avenue NW were told to stay in their homes and lock their doors until further instruction is given. Chisholm shooting: Gunfire erupts in Minnesota, residents told to shelter-in-place (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

What we know so far about the shooting in Chisholm

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay told Northern News Now that one person has been shot. However, the victim’s condition is unknown. Ramsey also said that it is a very active scene and there is a large law enforcement presence in the area.

The X account MN Crime claimed that a second gunshot victim was also found. “CHISHOLM: Just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a shooting was reported on the 100 block of 5th St. NW. One male was found on the front step, covered in blood and with gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. A tourniquet was applied and a second gunshot victim was also found, suffering wounds to the abdomen and forearm. Medical helicopters were requested but were unavailable due to weather conditions,” the post reads.

“State Patrol Flight was called in to assist and a perimeter has been set, with a shelter-in-place order issued as officers are searching for the suspect,” the post further says, adding that the suspect is believed to be armed with a handgun, and was seen wearing a dark T-shirt and blue jeans.

The post adds, “A drone team was requested to search a nearby home with a back door that appeared to have been shot or broken out. Tactical teams are preparing to clear the suspect’s residence and nearby homes are being evacuated. As of around 11:30 p.m., the incident remains active.”

This is an active incident, and more details are expected to come.