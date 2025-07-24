One person died in an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex in Haltom City, Texas, overnight on Wednesday, July 23, police have said. Haltom City police responded to a 911 call in the 5500 block of Buster Drive, with the caller saying around 12:40 am, "I need police at the Heritage Apartments.” The caller then abruptly hung up the phone, Fox 4 reported. Haltom City shooting: 1 person killed in officer-involved shooting in Texas (Unsplash - representational image)

What we know

When the police arrived at the apartment complex following the 911 call, the caller initially seemed hesitant to speak with them. During officers’ interaction with the caller, one cop fired their gun, CBS News reported.

Despite medical assistance, the suspect’s life could not be saved. No officers were injured during the interaction. The scene was promptly secured by cops. There is no danger to the public at present.

Police have not revealed who the 911 caller is and who the suspect is. At least one officer fired their gun, but it remains unclear when or why they did so.

Another recent officer-involved shooting in Texas

In another shooting in Texas on Thursday morning, July 24, Lewisville police officers shot a woman dead after a chase. The incident took place when cops conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle whose driver was suspected of having a felony warrant issued by another agency. An officer was just confirming the identity of the suspect during the stop when the female driver, who was alone in the case, fled at high speed.

The woman caused a collision with a Lewisville police vehicle during the chase, but still continued to drive away. However, the officer in the car was not wounded. The pursuit finally came to an end in a parking lot in the 2200 block of the southbound Interstate 35E service road in Lewisville.

The woman stopped the car and pulled out a handgun, and refused to drop the weapon even after officers repeatedly told her to. Officers tried to arrest her but she refused to obey their demands.

This is when officers fired at the suspect. Cops began lifesaving measures before first responders arrived and took her to a hospital. However, the woman died at the hospital. An investigation into the incident is underway.