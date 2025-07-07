Sherwood shooting: Officer-involved shooting in Oregon leaves 2 people hurt, road closures announced

A shooting involving an officer in Sherwood, Oregon, on Sunday, July 6, is being investigated by police. The Sherwood Police Department asked people to avoid the area near Southwest Langer Farms Parkway and Southwest Oregon Street shortly before 5 pm, amid their investigation. Sherwood shooting: Officer-involved shooting leaves 2 people hurt(Unsplash)

According to KPTV, two people were wounded in the incident. A spokesperson with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said crews had to treat two individuals at the scene. The injured people were taken to a nearby hospital.

In a post on Facebook, Sherwood Police Department wrote, “The area of SW Langer Farms Pkwy / SW Oregon Street is shut down due to an officer involved shooting. The scene is still active, please stay out of the area.”

Witnesses and Facebook users commented on the post, with one user writing, “My husband and I were on the road and witnessed the white truck speeding backwards and hitting the cop car. The cops came quickly and drew their guns! We turned around and got out of the area pronto!” “This was at the storage units behind Langers. Some dude rammed the gate and then drove around shooting at units, RV ect,” one user claimed, while another wrote, “Thoughts and prayers are with the officers!! Hope everyone is safe!!”

“Definitely heard gun shots off Lincoln st,” one user wrote, while another said, “It was crazy so many cops”. “Praying for everyone’s safety,” wrote a user.