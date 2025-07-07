Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sherwood shooting: Officer-involved shooting in Oregon leaves 2 people hurt, road closures announced

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 06:47 AM IST

A shooting involving an officer in Sherwood on Sunday, July 6, is being investigated by police.

A shooting involving an officer in Sherwood, Oregon, on Sunday, July 6, is being investigated by police. The Sherwood Police Department asked people to avoid the area near Southwest Langer Farms Parkway and Southwest Oregon Street shortly before 5 pm, amid their investigation.

Sherwood shooting: Officer-involved shooting leaves 2 people hurt(Unsplash)
Sherwood shooting: Officer-involved shooting leaves 2 people hurt(Unsplash)

According to KPTV, two people were wounded in the incident. A spokesperson with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said crews had to treat two individuals at the scene. The injured people were taken to a nearby hospital.

In a post on Facebook, Sherwood Police Department wrote, “The area of SW Langer Farms Pkwy / SW Oregon Street is shut down due to an officer involved shooting. The scene is still active, please stay out of the area.”

Witnesses and Facebook users commented on the post, with one user writing, “My husband and I were on the road and witnessed the white truck speeding backwards and hitting the cop car. The cops came quickly and drew their guns! We turned around and got out of the area pronto!” “This was at the storage units behind Langers. Some dude rammed the gate and then drove around shooting at units, RV ect,” one user claimed, while another wrote, “Thoughts and prayers are with the officers!! Hope everyone is safe!!”

“Definitely heard gun shots off Lincoln st,” one user wrote, while another said, “It was crazy so many cops”. “Praying for everyone’s safety,” wrote a user.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Sherwood shooting: Officer-involved shooting in Oregon leaves 2 people hurt, road closures announced
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On