An officer-involved shooting in Makaha Tuesday afternoon, June 24, left a 37-year-old man in critical condition, police said. Police are now investigating a first-degree attempted murder against a law enforcement officer, and have urged the public to avoid the area, according to Star Advertiser. Makaha shooting: Officer-involved shooting leaves 37-year-old man in critical condition (Unsplash - representational image)

What we know so far

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to Hana Street at around 3:51 pm to treat a man for “multiple gunshot wounds.” He was later rushed to a trauma hospital in critical condition. The Honolulu Police Department subsequently closed Hana and Orange streets in all directions amid the investigation.

It remains unclear what exactly led to the incident. However, according to Hawaii News Now, an update released at 5:50 pm said that “HPD continues to investigate an Attempted Murder in the First Degree against a law enforcement officer that led to an officer-involved shooting in the Makaha area.”

This happens to be the latest violent incident out of Oahu’s west side. About a month ago, a 19-year-old died in apparent gang violence along Lahaina and Jade Street, which is in the vicinity of the recent shooting.