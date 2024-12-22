A man was shot dead after he drove his vehicle through Killeen Mall in Texas, authorities said. The man struck four bystanders, who had to be hospitalised. A fifth person went into a local emergency room for treatment, reports have claimed. 5 injured after man drives car through Killeen Mall in Texas, suspect gunned down by cops (KXXV via AP)(AP)

The suspect plowed into the front of a JC Penney store at the Killeen Mall in Killen, shattering the glass doors in the process. He continued to drive his black pickup about 100 yards while “striking multiple people” and “actively running people over,” Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said during a news conference, according to NBC News.

Police opened fire and gunned down the suspect. Texas Rangers are investigating the police shooting, Washko said, adding that there is no threat to the community any longer.

The injured people were rushed to local hospitals with injuries ranging from severe to minor, Washko said. The people who were wounded range in age from six to 75. No lives were lost in the incident, except the suspect’s.

‘Not an active shooter’

The Killeen Police Department took to Facebook to dismiss rumours that there is an active shooter at the mall. “Sgt. Washko with the Department of Pubic Safety advised that a call came in about an erratic driver in a black pickup truck in Temple. A DPS Trooper located the pickup truck traveling westbound on I-14 and a pursuit ensued. The suspect then drove through the JCPenney south entrance at the Killeen Mall, injuring 5 people. They were all transported to local hospitals. The threat was stopped inside the mall by several officers. The male suspect is deceased,” the department wrote.

It added, “Please be advised, that this was not an active shooter. The Texas Rangers will be conducting an investigation and DPS will be the lead agency on this incident.”

Cops initially began pursuing the man after getting a report of a possibly intoxicated driver on the highway, according to Washko. The driver exited Interstate 14 and entered the Killeen Mall parking lot, and then drove into the store.

A DPS trooper killed the suspect, but three other deputies had opened fire on him. “Thankfully he was stopped when he was because it could have been so much worse,” Washko reportedly said.

“That’s why officers carry guns cause never know when going to happen suppose to be good times,” he added.

The mall is closed at present, but will re-open for holiday shopping soon, according to KXXV. “The mall general manager has been here. This happened a couple years ago right before Christmas we had an active shooter. It doesn’t shut down the mall for a long time. Just thorough the night, and this side might be closed for a little longer,” said Washko.