Who is Daniel Victor McCarn, suspect in Scottsboro police shooting? Blue Alert issued

Daniel Victor McCarn, a 29-year-old Huntsville resident, is the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a Scottsboro Police Department officer early Saturday, prompting a statewide Blue Alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The incident, just before 1 AM local time, took place when officers responded to a domestic dispute on Ruth Street, leading to a chase that ended in a crash at US Highway 72 and County Park Road. Daniel Victor McCarn has been identified as the suspect in the Scottsboro police shooting(X)

McCarn allegedly fired shots, injuring an officer, before fleeing on foot, sparking a multi-agency manhunt. The suspect has been described as armed and dangerous. His whereabouts remain unknown, raising public safety concerns.

According to the police description, McCarn is a white male standing 5’10” and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and no shoes, reportedly walking with a limp.

The chase on Saturday began after he fled the domestic scene in a vehicle, culminating in a crash where he exited and opened fire, striking an officer with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer is recovering at Huntsville Hospital. Authorities noted McCarn has no significant prior police record beyond minor traffic violations. The officer has not been identified yet and police have not issued a statement on the motive behind the shooting.

Blue Alert

The ALEA issued the Blue Alert to mobilize public assistance, urging anyone spotting McCarn to call 911 and avoid approaching. A multi-agency effort, including the FBI, US Marshals, ATF, and local police, is searching the area near the crash site, with closures of US 72 and South Broad Street recently lifted.