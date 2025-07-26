Holyoke Mall shooting: Reports of active shooter surface from Hampden County

Reports of an active shooter surfaced from the Holyoke Mall in Holyoke, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. Holyoke Mayor, Joshua Garcia confirmed that there was a “shooting incident” at the mall and added that the situation is now “under control”. No injuries have been reported so far. Representational. (Unsplash)

Multiple visitors at the Massachusetts mall posted about the shooting on their Facebook accounts and said that there is an active shooter at the mall. Videos posted showed visitors running in panic inside the mall amid the active scooter reports.

Here's the video:

The Holyoke Mall is located on 50 Holyoke Street, in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

This story is being updated as more information comes.