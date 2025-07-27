‘Victims near pharmacy…’: First details of Traverse City Walmart mass stabbing out; suspect in custody

A mass stabbing at the Walmart Supercenter in Traverse City on Saturday left several people injured. The attack, at around 6 PM local time, was declared a Level 2 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI), according to local radio scanners. According to locals, the victims were stabbed near the pharmacy and included some senior citizens. However, these details are yet to be verified by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation. A mass stabbing took place at a Walmart in Traverse City on Saturday(Unsplash)

Police confirmed that the suspect has been arrested. However, the identity has not been disclosed yet.

“Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multiple stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart in Traverse City. The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time. A PIO is in route to the scene and details will be posted @mspnorthernmi and @MSPWestmi as they become available. Please avoid the area as the investigation is on-going,” the official statement posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, read.

An X user claimed they spoke to a witness and the attack reportedly began indoors near the pharmacy. “Just spoke to a witness to Traverse City Walmart stabbing. He said it happened indoors, near the pharmacy, and that several victims were senior citizens,” one person tweeted.

Emergency crews, including police and paramedics, could be seen at the scene. The exact number of victims cannot be confirmed at the time of writing this story.

Videos circulating show chaos as shoppers fled, with sirens and screams audible, while first responders applied tourniquets to some victims.

The Traverse City Police Department, supported by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, has secured the scene, with ongoing efforts to review surveillance footage and interview witnesses.

No shots were fired, dispelling early rumors, and officials assert there’s no ongoing threat.