Traverse City Walmart stabbing suspect confronted by shoppers; dramatic video of takedown emerges

Traverse City in Michigan is reeling from the stabbing at Walmart there, that left eleven injured. While the suspect is in custody now, with authorities saying they believe him to be a resident of Michigan, some have claimed that the attack was carried out by a ‘foreign guy’. Police believe the Walmart stabbing suspect to be a resident of Michigan(AP)

Even as details of the incident and the suspect emerge, it has become clear that the authorities were able to take the suspect into custody with the help of citizens.

A dramatic video showing one of the people there confronting the suspect has gone viral online.

Walmart stabber confronted by man with gun

The video shows one of the people there holding a gun to the suspect, as others gather around him, trying to corner the alleged stabber.

The video shows a man with long hair holding a gun to what appears to be the suspect. The scene seems to be playing out in the parking lot of Walmart. Shouts of “throw it down" can be heard on the clip, suggesting the suspect was advised to throw down the knife.

In the clip, the suspect can be seen backing away from a group of men who advance towards him, while the gun-toting citizen takes the lead.

Tiffany DeFell, 36, said she was in the Walmart parking lot when she saw chaos erupt.

“It was really scary. Me and my sister were just freaking out,” she said. “This is something you see out of the movies. It’s not what you expect to see where you’re living.”

Traverse City Walmart stabbing: What authorities said

Munson Healthcare said on social media that 11 people were being treated at the region's largest hospital in northern Michigan. Spokesperson Megan Brown said all were stabbing victims. Six were critical and five were in serious condition late Saturday, she said.

Shea said the weapon involved appeared to be a folding-style knife.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said: “Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence."

Walmart said in a statement that it would continue to work closely with law enforcement in the investigation.

“Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we're thankful for the swift action of first responders,” the statement said.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a social media post that bureau officials were responding to “provide any necessary support.”

(With AP inputs)