The alleged first image of the Michigan stabbing suspect has surfaced on social media. The shocking incident left 11 people injured in Traverse City. Michigan Walmart stabbing: Alleged photo of suspect in handcuffs surfaces as 11 injured in Traverse City (Pixabay - representational image)

The photo was shared on X by Right Angle News Network, appearing to show a cop placing the suspect in handcuffs. Take a look:

Here’s what happened

Several people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City in Michigan. Michigan State Police has confirmed that an investigation is underway and the suspect is in custody.

The Grand Traverse County alerted people that there was an “active incident,” Detroit News reported. It was declared a Level 2 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI).

"Please avoid the area of Walmart or other businesses at Crossing Circle. First responders are on scene. There is no danger to the public at this time," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Munson Healthcare said on social media that 11 victims of the stabbing were being treated there. “Munson Healthcare is aware of the tragic incident that occurred earlier today at the Walmart in Traverse City. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this event, and we are grateful to the first responders and law enforcement for their swift action,” the statement shared on Facebook read.

Read More | Traverse City stabbing: What happened at Walmart? Michigan police at the scene

“We can confirm that 11 victims are being treated at Munson Medical Center. As a result, our Emergency Department is currently experiencing a higher-than-usual volume of patients,” it continued.

The statement added, “We are working closely with local authorities and emergency services to ensure the best possible care for those impacted. We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we manage this increased demand. We will provide updates as appropriate and continue to support our community during this difficult time.”

Read More | Traverse City Walmart stabbing: Videos show massive emergency response amid ‘mass casualty’ incident

Walmart corporate spokesperson Joe Pennington said, as reported by Associated Press, “The company was working with police and defer questions to them right now.”

Michigan’s Traverse City, where the stabbing took place, has about 16,000 people. It is located 410 kilometers northwest of Detroit.