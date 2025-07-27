Walmart addresses mass stabbing at Michigan outlet that left 11 injured

Walmart has reacted to reports of multiple people being stabbed at one of its outlets in Michigan, saying the company was in touch with the police. At least 11 people have been hospitalised after being injured in the stabbing, news agency AP reported. A mass stabbing incident was reported at a Walmart in Michigan (REUTERS/File)

Joe Pennington, a Walmart corporate spokesperson, said the company was “working with police", and asked for questions to be deferred to the cops now, AP reported.

The retail corporation's reaction came after a mass stabbing incident at a Walmart in Traverse City.

While details are limited and an investigation into the stabbing is underway, police have confirmed that one suspect is in custody.

At around 5 pm (US time), a 911 was issued by the Grand Traverse County, alerting to an “active incident”, Detroit News reported. The incident was declared a Level 2 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI).

Traverse City is about 410 kilometers away from Detroit, and while it was not specified which Walmart outlet witnessed the crime, there is reportedly only one store southwest of the city.

"Please avoid the area of Walmart or other businesses at Crossing Circle. First responders are on scene. There is no danger to the public at this time," the statement reportedly said.