Traverse City Walmart stabbing suspect, a ‘foreign guy’, used folding knife to attack 11 victims

Tragedy hit Traverse City, Michigan, after 11 people were stabbed at the Walmart there. While the suspect is now in custody, more details are emerging about the case. Authorities are yet to release details of the suspect they have in custody for the Traverse City Walmart stabbing(AP)

One local on Facebook has claimed that the suspect was a ‘foreign guy’. Amber Paull's comment was shared on X by Laura Loomer.

What the local said about the stabbing?

On Facebook, Paull said “a foreign guy just lost it on random people in the produce and grocery area. African American guy pulled a hero move and pulled his pistol out and tried to get him to stop but then people screamed and workers said run so the guy slipped out in the crowd. Old woman, and a child forsure were stabbed along with many more”.

What Laura Loomer said?

Loomer had initially asked what were the odds of the person involved in the Michigan stabbing being a Muslim. “Michigan has been invaded. Deport them all,” she wrote on X.

After the local's account, Loomer visibly vindicated, added on X, “Sadly, Michigan has been destroyed by Islamic invaders who have ruined majority European cities in Michigan that have now been ruined by women in Burkas and the stench of Shawarma. It’s highly likely that the man who stabbed people in Michigan today is an Islamic immigrant.”

Notably, cops have not released any details of the suspect they have in custody for the stabbings.

Authorities respond to Traverse City Walmart stabbing

Munson Healthcare said on social media that 11 people were being treated at the region’s largest hospital in northern Michigan, and spokesperson Megan Brown said all were stabbing victims.

She did not immediately have information on their conditions. Munson Healthcare said it would provide updates “as appropriate.”

The Michigan State Police said the local sheriff’s office was investigating the incident and details were limited. The agency asked that people avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

A fire truck, multiple police vehicles and uniformed first responders were seen outside the Walmart following the incident.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said her office was in contact with police about the “horrible news.”

“Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence,” Whitmer said.

(With AP inputs)