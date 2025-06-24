Laura Loomer claps back at Tucker Carlson for calling her ‘world’s creepiest human’, mocks his ‘Demon’ attack claims

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist, retaliated against Tucker Carlson after he called her the “world’s creepiest human.” Clapping back at former Fox News host, Loomer shared an old text he sent her before mocking him for his assertions that a demon “physically mauled” him in bed. While Loomer and Levin have been outspoken in their support of President Donald Trump's choice to strike Iran, Carlson has been adamantly against the action.(AP)

Appearing on the After Party podcast, Carlson attacked Loomer and his former Fox coworker Mark Levin, saying the latter was “wearing the Trump skinsuit” since he believes it advances his political agenda.

While Loomer and Levin have been outspoken in their support of President Donald Trump's choice to strike Iran, Carlson has been adamantly against the action.

After saying that many of his old Fox colleagues “hate Trump,” Carlson expressed his annoyance at seeing individuals like Levin and Loomer enthusiastically supporting the president.

“Laura Loomer, the world’s creepiest human, I don’t even know where she came from or who she is exactly, but she’s running around saying, ‘I’m Donald Trump’s defender.’ It’s bizarre,” Carlson stated.

Loomer hits back at Carlson

Loomer accused Carlson of fabricating a story about not knowing her. She even posted a screenshot of what she said was a 2023 text message that Carlson wrote to express gratitude for her support following his dismissal from Fox News.

Taking to X, Loomer wrote, “His cell is in my phone. He also said I’m the ‘world’s creepiest human’. This coming from a grown man who claims he was attacked in his bed by a demon [and] left with bloody claw ‘scars.’”

Mocking him, she said, “We have never seen the ‘scars.’”

In a YouTube video last year, Carlson said he was "physically mauled" by a demon, who left him bleeding and with "claw marks" and scars that are still evident.

According to him, the alleged incident took place when he, his wife, and four dogs were asleep on their bed.