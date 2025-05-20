Trump ally Laura Loomer accuses Jeff Bezos’ Amazon of selling ‘assassination gear’ amid 8647 controversy

Laura Loomer accused Amazon of selling ‘assassination gear’ and shared a series of screenshots which supposedly showed caps with the number “8647” on them being sold on Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce platform. Loomer is an ally of US President Donald Trump and a MAGA (Make America Great Again) influencer. Laura Loomer tagged Jeff Bezos in a post on “assassination gear”. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein, REUTERS/Piroschka Van de Wouw/File Photo)

“Wow. They are selling ASSASSINATION GEAR on Amazon!” Loomer wrote and tagged Jeff Bezos.

What is the 8647 controversy?

It started with a picture posted by former FBI Director James Comey. The photo he shared on Instagram showed a shell formation that apparently read “8647”. The visual quickly went viral, with many accusing it of being a veiled threat to “eliminate” US President Donald Trump.

Soon after the backlash, Comey deleted the photo and issued a statement addressing the incident. “I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn't realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” he said.

What does 8647 mean?

86 is an American slang term that reportedly means “get rid of” or “remove”. Social media users speculated that 47 referred to the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump. They claimed that together the number 8647 implied “removal of Trump".

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

An individual tagged FBI Director Kash Patel and asked, “What are you gonna do about this?” Another added, “I wonder how many anti-Trumpers will change their bank codes and gym lockers to that number!”

A third posted, “Amazon and @JeffBezos need to be charged, brought to trial, and brought to justice — with huge fines and levies.” A fourth remarked, “@JeffBezos Do you really think this is appropriate? This makes me want to cancel my Prime as I’m sure many other patriots do. Absolutely disgusting.” A fifth wrote, “I searched Amazon and found several items with this message.”