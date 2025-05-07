8-year-old orders 70,000 lollipops worth 3.3 lakh on Amazon, leaves mother stunned

A Kentucky mother was caught off guard when her front porch was suddenly filled with boxes of lollipops, the result of an online order placed by her young son. Holly LaFavers was shocked to find that her 8-year-old son, Liam, had used her phone to purchase nearly 70,000 Dum-Dum suckers on Amazon. Despite her attempt to cancel the order, it was too late. The delivery had already gone out, and 22 large cases arrived at her home. She wasn't able to reject the order as the driver left it outside the door.(Facebook/@HollyLaFavers)

The real shock came when she checked her bank account and saw a charge of approximately $4,000 (around ₹3.3 lakh).

“When I saw what the number was, I just about fainted,” LaFavers said.

To make matters worse, she discovered that eight more cases from the order were still in transit. After a trip to the post office, she managed to intercept and return those packages.

Also read: YouTuber tried standing all day for a week until this happened on Day 5: ‘I constantly ate…’

“I contact Amazon as soon as I realized what had happened. They originally told me to reject the delivery and they would refund my money. The driver never knocked or rang the doorbell so now they will not take them back.” she noted.

Getting her money back took a little more effort. But after contacting her bank and speaking with media outlets, she finally got good news.

“After a long day of working with the bank and talking to a few news stations Amazon called and they are refunding my money,” she shared in a social media post.

Take a look at the post:

Update: After a long day of working with the bank and talking to a few news stations Amazon called and they are... Posted by Holly LaFavers on Sunday, May 4, 2025

To avoid a repeat incident, LaFavers said she is updating the settings on her phone to prevent any future accidental orders by her son.

Also read: 18-year-old student plays TikTok doorbell prank, shot dead by homeowner: Report