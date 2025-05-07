Menu Explore
18-year-old student plays TikTok doorbell prank, shot dead by homeowner: Report

BySimran Singh
May 07, 2025 05:07 PM IST

A Virginia homeowner allegedly shot and killed a high school athlete who was playing a doorbell prank with friends, mistaking it for a break-in.

A late-night prank turned deadly in Fredericksburg, Virginia, when a homeowner allegedly shot and killed a high school senior during a “ding dong ditch” game early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The accused was arrested on second-degree murder and other charges. (Pexel)
The accused was arrested on second-degree murder and other charges. (Pexel)

According to the New York Post, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. when 18-year-old Michael Bosworth Jr and two friends knocked on a door in a residential neighbourhood as part of the prank. Moments later, a hail of gunfire left Bosworth dead and one of his friends wounded, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

27-year-old Tyler Chase Butler, the homeowner, told detectives he believed the teenagers were trying to break into his home. However, statements from the surviving teens tell a different story. One of the boys, who was grazed by a bullet, told police that they were simply filming a prank for TikTok and looking for a place to hide when gunshots rang out, according to documents reviewed by local media.

The third teenager, who was not injured, also told investigators the group was playing “ding dong ditch,” a game where participants knock or ring someone’s doorbell before running away.

Accused arrested 

Bosworth was a student at Massaponax High School, where he played football and lacrosse and was also on the wrestling team. The shooting occurred just hours before his high school prom was set to take place.

Butler was arrested Tuesday and is now facing several charges, including second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
