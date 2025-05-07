South Carolina mom forced to carry fetus with no heartbeat for weeks due to strict laws: ‘My baby is dead’

A mother from South Carolina claimed that she was forced to carry a fetus with no heartbeat for weeks after being denied medical care due to the existing anti-abortion laws in the state. 31-year-old Elisabeth Weber said that she visited the ER to get a dilation and curettage - a procedure where the doctor removes tissue from the inside of a woman's uterus - but was denied care due to the heartbeat bill, reported People. A South Carolina mom claimed she had to wait for weeks to get medical help while carrying a fetus with no heartbeat. (Instagram/@elisabeth__hope)

Weber shared a video on Instagram detailing her situation. “I am posting my updates on Instagram, since I have only been updated on TikTok. I recorded this minutes after finding this information out, so not everything was worded correctly. I grew up in a very conservative household, but I have not been conservative since I was very young. I am not conservative and I did NOT vote for Trump. It was not my choice to stand outside planned parenthood. I grew up in a cult,” she wrote.

In the video, she claimed that she came to know the fetus in her womb had no heartbeat, and she decided to seek medical help. “My baby has been sitting inside me dead for three weeks already,” Weber said in the viral video. “And now I have to wait another week knowing my baby is dead to do anything about it,” she continued.

“The baby stopped growing at 6 weeks and one day,” she told People. She added, “With my HG and all of that, I'm so sick. I have three kids, and waiting around to go into a mini-labor is just hard.” Weber has three daughters Neveah, Story, and Finley. She had a son who died in 2018 due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

“My body was not recognizing that I wasn't pregnant anymore. I was still completely bedridden with nausea, throwing up all the time,” Weber told the outlet, adding, “The baby had not grown at all. There's still no heartbeat. At that point, I was almost 10 weeks.”

“My baby didn't have a heartbeat, and it still prevented me from getting care,” she said, recalling that she was asked by the medical professionals if her pregnancy was “wanted”.

“I can't believe that I'm being forced to carry around my dead baby. They know it's gone, they know it's dead, they know it's stopped developing, and now I'm being forced to carry it… there's really no feeling like when your womb becomes a tomb,” she told the outlet.