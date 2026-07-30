Chandigarh/Hoshiarpur, Markets and commercial establishments remained shut on Thursday at many places in Punjab following a state-level 'bandh' call by sanitation workers against the Barnala lathi-charge incident. Markets remain shut at many places in Punjab on sanitation workers' 'bandh' call

Sanitation workers also held protests at several places against the state government, demanding action against police officials involved in the lathi-charge incident.

On July 22, police resorted to a lathi-charge on sanitation workers after they allegedly hurled stones and garbage bags at police in Barnala in an alleged attempt to thwart a cleanliness drive undertaken by the local municipal corporation and district authorities.

Normal life was affected at several places in Punjab as almost all shops and business establishments remained closed. However, hospitals, medical stores, ambulance services and other emergency services remained functional.

Main markets in many places, including Barnala, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur, Tarn Taran, and Samana in Patiala, remained shut due to the 'bandh' call.

In Hoshiarpur, workers of the Municipal Corporation Safai Karamchari Union, including a large number of women workers, led by the union's president, Karanjot Adiya, assembled at the Municipal Corporation complex before taking out a protest march through the city's main bazaars on two-wheelers.

The protesters carried black flags and brooms, wore black armbands and raised slogans against the Punjab government.

The union leaders reiterated their demand for strict action against the police personnel allegedly involved in the lathi-charge, including dismissal of the suspended deputy superintendent of police, registration of a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides implementation of the long-pending demands of municipal employees.

The 'bandh' call was given by sanitation workers and supported by various employee unions and Dalit organisations.

A heavy police presence was deployed across Hoshiarpur city to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.

Similar protests were visible in other parts of Punjab.

In Barnala, a protester said they were getting support from people for their call. "The trading community is supporting us. Everybody is supporting us," said the protester.

He demanded exemplary punishment in the Barnala lathi-charge incident.

The protesters claimed that some of them sustained injuries in the police action.

The incident has since triggered protests by sanitation workers and employee organisations across Punjab.

Following criticism of the police action from opposition parties and employee unions, the Punjab police suspended Barnala Deputy Superintendent of Police Satvir Singh on July 24.

The state government has also formed a special investigation team to probe the matter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.