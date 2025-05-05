Menu Explore
Teen killed over gaming dispute

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 05, 2025 07:44 AM IST

When the 16-year-old asked Soheb about the confrontation, the latter physically assaulted him. The minor later succumbed to injuries, said police

The police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly killing a minor after a dispute following a card game. The accused, identified as Soheb Habib Sheikh, had physically assaulted the 16-year-old living in his neighbourhood at the ground floor of Vijay Prabha Housing Society in Nehrunagar in Pimpri at around 3pm on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Soheb Habib Sheikh, had physically assaulted the 16-year-old living in his neighbourhood at the ground floor of Vijay Prabha Housing Society in Nehrunagar in Pimpri at around 3pm on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As per the complaint filed by Naganath Arjun Kurhade, 42, on Saturday, “Following a verbal dispute with the accused while playing the ‘Vyapar’ game on the terrace of their neighbour Chaitanya Yadav’s house, his 14-year-old son told his elder brother about it.”

Gorakh Kumbhar, senior inspector, Sant Tukaramnagar Police Station, said, “When the 16-year-old asked Soheb about the confrontation, the latter physically assaulted him. The minor later succumbed to injuries. The deceased was a Class 12 student and his brother is in Class 8.”

Police have filed a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

