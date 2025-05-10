Laura Loomer calls Pope Leo XIV a 'woke Marxist', internet says she is ‘disrespectful’. Who is the MAGA influencer?

Robert Francis Prevost, who became the 267th pope and will be known as Leo XIV, is the first American to fill the role. Following his selection, MAGA influencer and Trump ally Laura Loomer shared an X post taking a dig at the pope. Her post came in the form of a response to a share by the Pope about Donald Trump in 2015. Laura Loomer, whose post on Pope Leo XIV is going viral. (Reuters)

“Cardinal Dolan: Why Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is so problematic,” the pope had written in 2015 while sharing a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Loomer reacted to the old X post and wrote, “WOKE MARXIST POPE”.

Take a look at the X post:

How did social media react?

Her response, however, received backlash from social media users. An individual wrote, “Nowadays, being ‘woke’ is basically what used to be considered just being a decent human being.”

Another remarked, “Your oversimplification is mind-boggling. Throwing around labels like ‘woke’ and ‘Marxist’ every time someone doesn’t fit a narrow political box does nothing to strengthen the Church or our witness to the world. Pope Leo XIV is not a Marxist. He’s a lifelong Catholic priest with years of missionary service and deep theological formation. You can disagree with his style or see him as too aligned with the current Vatican direction, but slapping lazy buzzwords on the leader of Catholicism is intellectually weak and spiritually irresponsible. If we want a stronger Church, we need clarity and tradition, not name-calling and political tribalism.”

A third posted, “You are being very disrespectful.” A few others expressed the same sentiment.

Who is Laura Loomer?

A two-time congressional candidate, she is a far-right activist who often makes headlines for her controversial statements. She promoted conspiracy theories on multiple occasions and made inflammatory remarks about ongoing issues.

In one of her recent posts, she also referenced the ongoing escalation between India and Pakistan. She wrote, “India is going to win.”

Born in Tucson, Arizona, she attended Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts for one semester before dropping out.