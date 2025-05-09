Rare behind-the-scenes footage: Emotional moment Pope Leo XIV embraces cardinals after landmark election

In a historic moment for the Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago was elected as the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church on May 8, 2025, Thursday, taking the name Leo XIV. He becomes the first American to serve as pontiff. Pope Leo XIV embraced each of the 133 cardinals who participated in the conclave that elected him. (x/@VaticanNews)

Shortly after the announcement, Vatican News released footage showing Pope Leo XIV embracing each of the 133 cardinals who participated in the conclave that elected him. The video captures a poignant scene in the Sistine Chapel, where the newly elected pope offers a prayer from the altar and kneels in private reflection at a prie-dieu. He then warmly greets the cardinals with handshakes and smiles, a gesture of humility and gratitude.

The election of Leo XIV came on the second day of the conclave, underscoring a strong consensus among the College of Cardinals. His rise to the papacy follows a steady ascent through the Church’s hierarchy, beginning with leadership in the Augustinian Order and followed by key appointments under the late Pope Francis. Prevost had been named an administrator in the Diocese of Chicago before being elevated to bishop, playing a critical role in advancing many of Francis' most transformative reforms.

Take a look at the video:

Prevost is the 14th pope to adopt the name Leo. His namesake, Leo XIII, is remembered for his influential encyclical Rerum Novarum, published in 1891, which addressed workers’ rights and economic justice during the Industrial Revolution.

Pope Leo XIV is expected to celebrate Mass at the Sistine Chapel on Friday morning. On Sunday, he will deliver his first public blessing at noon from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica.

