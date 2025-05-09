Robert Prevost salary: How much will Pope Leo XIV be paid? All about perks and assets

A new pope, hailing from the United States, has been elected in the Catholic Church, and congratulatory messages for him keep pouring in from world leaders. Robert Francis Prevost, who has taken on the title of Pope Leo XIV, won the papal conclave election on Thursday. Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(AP)

After 70 minutes of white smoke being observed coming from the Pristine Chapel, Pope Leo XIV appeared before the awaiting public and made his first statement: "Peace be with you all".

Who covers Pope Leo XIV's expenses?

Traditionally, popes are not known to receive a salary, but the Vatican Church covers all the expenses of the Pope throughout his tenure. Popes have access to various amenities, including car access, travel privileges, and more.

During Pope Leo XIV's time as a cardinal he used to make something between 4000-5000 euros on a monthly basis, according to a Merca20 report.

How much is Pope Leo XIV's net worth?

Pope Leo XIV's net worth is still unknown, other than his monthly salary as a cardinal. Meanwhile, he is not slated to receive any kind of payment as the head of the Catholic Church, as the Vatican covers all expenses. As the leading church in the world for Catholics, the Vatican has worthwhile assets and holdings across the globe, which ensure that the Pope keeps receiving the financial stability and care required.

A previous Marca report had claimed that Pope Francis' net worth was valued at a whopping $16 million, even after considering the fact that he used to forego his salary, which came down to $32,000. He used to donate the sum instead to a foundation or distribute it to family members.

According to AP, the Vatican covers the lead pontiff's expenses through various stipends and allowances. These cover multiple aspects of the Pope's sustenance, including food, accommodation, and transport. There are many other perks related to the position as the head of the Catholic Church.